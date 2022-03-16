listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

British singer and actress Suki Waterhouse has shared her newest track,“Devil I Know.” The sultry, blues inspired mid-tempo ballad is the latest preview of her highly anticipated debut album, I Can’t Let Go, which will be released April 22nd via Sub Pop Records.

Commenting on the song, Waterhouse says: “‘Devil I Know’ is about the twisted pleasures of going back to someone who you’re addicted to, and the joy you feel in that moment of breaking your own promises.”

