Brooklyn-based trio Sunflower Bean have shared a third preview single from their upcoming album release, Headful of Sugar. The new track ”Roll the Dice” addresses the traps of capitalism and the myth of the American Dream – “Nothing in this life is really free.” This follows the release of last fall’s “Baby Don’t Cry” and last month’s “Who Put You Up To This.” Headful Of Sugar is due May 6th via Mom + Pop.

“Almost everyone we know struggles with money,” the band said in a statement. “The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.”

WFPK is proud to present Sunflower Bean this Friday (03/11) at Zanzabar!

Below, watch the “Roll The Dice” video directed by Joseph Cardoni.

