Indie-rockers Superchunk are back with the another upbeat top tune, “This Night.” It’s another preview of their highly anticipated new album, Wild Loneliness. The record will be released on February 25th via Merge Records.

Superchunk front man Mac McCaughan has stated that bands like Scottish indie pop group Camera Obscura inspired the track. It just so happens that Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura added her vocal talents to the song.

About the single McCaughan says: “Like much of Wild Loneliness, this song was written in the mode of “let’s look around and be thankful for what we have rather than focusing on what Republicans have taken from an entire generation”; it’s nostalgic but in a way that tries to capture what’s still relevant and positive about long relationships.”

