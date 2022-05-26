listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Superorganism have shared their new single, “On & On.” It is the latest preview from the band’s forthcoming album, World Wide Pop, which will be out on July 15 via Domino. It’s their first new music since 2018’s self-titled debut. With the new track and accompanying video, the band wanted to convey a sense of looking back on our current era from a future time period with misty-eyed nostalgia.

They shared: “Think of how today we look back on previous eras with fascination and an often rose-tinted vision, like the swinging 60s, but there was strife and anxieties in any era that isn’t necessarily captured by that nostalgia. We want to give a sense that there is no such thing as a “good old days”, by showing someone in the future looking back at our current day thinking that the 2020s appear like the “good old days”.

