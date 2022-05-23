listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso surprised us with their first new music since the release of their Grammy-nominated Free Love LP in 2020! Clocking in at 3 minutes, “Sunburn” is a concise, cathartic pop song that captures the moment when delight bleeds into discomfort – the sting that comes from too much of a good thing.

As Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn explained in a statement: “’Sunburn’ is: eating candy til you’re sick; riding your bike too fast down a hill; when you’re five years old and don’t want to get out of the water, and by the end you’re shivering and all your fingers are pruney and your lips are turned purple; an undertow that sneaks up unsuspectingly; the painful pulsing pink of swollen eyelids leftover after a day lying in the sun; plunging forward without time for second-guessing.”

Sylvan Esso will be appearing with ODESZA at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park in Cincinnati on September 7th.

