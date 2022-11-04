listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The artist simply known as TALK, is a 26 year old singer/songwriter from Canada. As a result of the overwhelming response on TikTok, he released his debut single, “Run Away to Mars.” It now has over 40 million plays on Spotify. The song appears on the debut EP, “Talk to Me.”

He wrote the song when he was at a low point mentally. Feeling alone and isolated from his friends, he imagined escaping to a faraway place, which was Mars.

Speaking with American Songwriter about how the song came together, TALK says, “I remember it only being a minute or two before the main chorus lyrics and music came to me, and everything flowed out like a stream-of-consciousness from there. Writing has always been a way for me to process and deal with my emotions.”

A lover of space and adventure films, TALK built his own story out of various cinematic spaces─“kinda like a kid making a cardboard rocket ship in his backyard,” he says. “I just happen to be better at making songs than I am at arts and crafts. As the song started to grow in my head and on paper, it transformed into a love song for humanity, a way to feel, just for a moment, what it would be like to leave it all behind, a love song for Mother Earth.”

