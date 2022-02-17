listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Strap on your skates and meet us at the roller disco! Best New Artist Grammy nominee and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas are back with new music! “No ID,” their new disco-infused track is the first taste we get of their upcoming album, “Red Balloon,” which will be released May 13 via Verve Forecast.

Speaking about the new track, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball said:



“The song represents a version of self-love that…can become quite lost in today. Sure it has a catchy beat and hopeful it makes you want to find your skates, but ultimately it’s about a background check before you welcome somebody into your life.” “I need to get to know you before I invite you into my life. It’s so funny how we can give a random security guard at a club our IDs or tug lady at Starbucks or vaccination card before we get our lattes, but we give a free pass to people who want to come into our lives. ‘No ID’ is [about] wanting a background check, and it calls for you to take your time.”

Check out the new song video below:

