Tears for Fears are set to release their highly anticipated new album, The Tipping Point on February 25, via Concord Records. It’s their first new album in 17 years, and we just got another preview with the empowering new song about breaking the patriarchy. “Break The Man” was co-written by founding member Curt Smith and Charlton Pettus.

The band launches their U.S. tour with opener Garbage beginning in May.

In a statement about the song, Smith said: “I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world — a better male-female balance.”

