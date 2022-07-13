listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Twin sister duo Tegan and Sara have shared the incredibly catchy new song, “Yellow.” It arrived with the announcement of their upcoming 10th studio album release, Crybaby. It will be available October 21 via Mom+Pop Music. This follows the previously released track “F*****g Up What Matters.”

Later this Fall, Amazon will be airing the new TV show, High School, based on the twin’s critically-acclaimed memoir.

Speaking about the new track, Sara says the song “was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.” She adds that the video “was shot in Vancouver, a city that didn’t feel big enough to hold us both when we arrived here the first time. Twenty-two years later, we’re back, calling it home.”

“This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” says Tegan. “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara adds with a laugh, “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

The clip for “Yellow” was directed by Mark Myers and pays a tongue-in-cheek homage to Coldplay’s video for their 2000 song of the same name.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



