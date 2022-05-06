listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The Afghan Whigs have made it official! They’re announced that How Do You Burn?, their first new album in five years, will hit record store shelves on September 9th via Royal Cream/BMG. According to The Whigs’ Greg Dulli, the album was given its title by longtime friend and Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, who contributed backing vocals to two tracks on the record before his death in February.

The latest preview of the upcoming album is the new song “The Getaway.” It follows the previously released lead single, “I’ll Make You See God.” We are so looking forward to the album and upcoming show! WFPK is proud to present The Afghan Whigs at Headliners Music Hall on May 18th.

Check out the accompanying dramatic, astronaut-themed video directed by Philip Harder and Patrick Pierson. It’s our listen hear! Song of the Day:

