New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths are back their roaring, hook-filled pop tune, “Silence Is Golden.” It’s the first preview of their upcoming third album, Expert in a Dying Field, set to be released September 16, via Carpark Records. With its propulsive drum line and stop-start staccato of a guitar line winding up and down, the new track is one of the band’s sharpest and most driving yet.

“The song is about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise,” said band songwriter/vocalist Elizabeth Stokes. “Where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.”.

