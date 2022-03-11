listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Five time Grammy winning duo The Black Keys, are back with the new song, “Wild Child.” It’s the lead single from their upcoming eleventh studio album, Dropout Boogie, arriving May 13th via Nonesuch Records. The record will be released one day before the twentieth anniversary of The Black Keys’ first album, The Big Come Up.

The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney wrote all of the material in the studio, and the new album captures a number of first takes that hark back to the stripped-down blues rock of their early days making music together in Akron, Ohio basements..

“That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do. It’s instant,” Auerbach says. “We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio–it just seems crazy.”

Longtime band collaborator Bryan Schlam directed the video:

WFPK’s Laura Shine spoke with Dan Auerbach about the single, album and upcoming tour:

