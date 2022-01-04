listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Seattle-based seven-piece band The Dip is best known for its groove heavy vintage rhythm and blues retro pop sound. Their latest single, “Paddle To The Stars,” was recently released via Dualtone Records—their first release in partnership with the label.

Reflecting on the song, lead singer Tom Eddy shares, “This song is about a person who was reserved and emotionally unavailable in the past but decides that the person they love is important enough that they’re really going to do whatever it takes to be with that person, even if it will require serious personal growth and honest reflection.”

