Louisville rockers The Ego Trippers have returned with a new lineup, bigger sound, and the blistering new single, “Christmas In July.” The current lineup includes Zac Anderson- lead guitar and lead vocals, Izak Cirillo- bass and backup vocals, Donnie Haines- drums and backup, and new members Jack Haines- keys and rhythm guitar, and Carly Jo Rodman- percussion.

Zac shared how the song came together:

“Musically the song to me sounds like a grungy Zeppelin song. I’d been listening to a lot of 90’s stuff as well as big 70’s guitar rock and I wanted to combine my favorite aspects of both. Also our sound has filled out a lot since we’ve added Jo on percussion and Jack on rhythm guitar and keys so we wanted to write something energetic and grand that showcased our new lineup.”

“Lyrically I think the song is centered around a constant feeling of being in the right place at the wrong time which I think a lot of people can relate to in one way or another.”

The Ego Trippers have a big show scheduled for May 21st at The Whirling Tiger. Louisville bands Legs Akimbo and Honeymack are also on the bill.

We suggest turning the volume up to 11 on this one!



artwork: Jack Haines

