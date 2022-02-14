listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

The Head and The Heart have returned with their anthemic new track “Virginia (Wind in the Night).” It’s the second single from their upcoming album, Every Shade of Blue, due April 29 on Warner Records. Beginning in May, the band heads out on an extensive North American tour with Shakey Graves, Dawes, and Jade Bird.

Speaking about the new song, singer Jonathan Russell said:

”Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place — a place that is grounding. I’m often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else’s psyche. It’s part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly.”

“There is a reason this song has two titles,” he continued. “One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night.”

