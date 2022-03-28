listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The Killers just released an expanded deluxe edition of their highly acclaimed 2021 album Pressure Machine, complete with seven newly re-imagined tracks. The band has shared the video for the reworked “The Getting By II,” featuring backing vocals from Lucius (who seem to be everywhere these days!)

While the original version of the song was more of a pensive ballad, the newly re-imagined version is sped up and given an anthemic, arena rock power. The song’s accompanying music video was directed by Robert Machoian.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.