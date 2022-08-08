listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The Killers have shared their first new music of 2022! Their latest release, the synth-powered single, “boy,” was written during sessions for the 2021 album Pressure Machine, but felt that it didn’t quite fit the vibe of that project. The band debuted the anthemic number at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid last month.

According to frontman Brandon Flowers, “This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.

“What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto [Pressure Machine] – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record. There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Check out the lyric video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.