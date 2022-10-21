listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Nashville based trio The Lone Bellow have shared another preview track from their upcoming album release, Love Songs For Losers. “Unicorn” is a beautiful new song that lead singer Zac Williams calls, “a stumbling, but honest love letter to my wife Stacy after her miraculous recovery from paralysis.”

“‘I was kind of thinking I could tell you my feelings / sit you down and wreck you with some words that are pretty / I could say I love you but it’s such a bore / I think God made a unicorn.’”

Love Songs For Losers is set to be released November 4th via Dualtone. WFPK is proud to present The Lone Bellow at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater on November 3rd.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.