Fans have been waiting 10 years for this news! The Mars Volta have official announced their first new album in a decade with the release of the new single and video, “Vigil.” The self-titled new record is due for release September 16.

According to an announcement from the band, “the new album bravely challenges everything you thought you knew about them, delivering their most exciting, most accessible, and most sophisticated music yet.”

