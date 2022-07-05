listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

They hinted at the possibility of new music 3 years ago. The Mars Volta have finally made their highly-anticipated return with the new single “Blacklight Shine.” It’s their first new music in 10 years, and possibly their most accessible yet.

Best known for their experimental art-rock sound, Mars Volta guitarist/composer Omar Rodríguez-López and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala crafted the new song with funky riffs and an underlying Caribbean vibe. Along with the accompanying black and white film, the band has also revealed dates for its first tour in a decade. There’s been no announcement of a new album yet.

As for the song itself, Bixler-Zavala says the song is about “a wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat that still remembers everything.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.