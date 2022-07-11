listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It’s always great news to hear there’s a new album in the works from the Mountain Goats! Once again, prolific songwriter John Darnielle has penned another concept album. Bleed Out, due August 19 via Merge, was inspired by action movies from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, and produced by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. The band has shared video for the anthemic lead track, “Training Montage”. Starting in a mellow acoustic tone, the song kicks into high gear when Darnelle declares, “I’m doing this for revenge!”

“I got this idea to write a bunch of songs where they were all uptempo mini-action movies,” Darnielle said in a statement. “Plots, characters, heists, hostages, questionable capers, getaway cars, all that stuff. Gas pedal glued to the floor. Eventually as you might guess I wanted at least one song where the tempo relaxed a little and that’s the title track but otherwise buckle up.”

Recorded in just one week, he added: “We hid out in the woods in Chapel Hill and made this album with nobody knowing about it. Proper secret-soldier style. It has been pretty hard keeping this under our hats, we are really proud of what we got here.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



