listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts,”

The National have collaborated in the studio once again with Justin Vernon a.k.a. Bon Iver for the new track, “Weird Goodbyes.” It’s one of a handful of new songs the band has been playing live since they began touring earlier this year. The track features a string arrangement by The National’s Bryce Dessner, performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra. The band has shared that a yet to be named new album is “very close” to completion.

Speaking about how the song came together, Aaron Dessner said, “‘Weird Goodbyes’ was one of the first new songs we made. I was misusing drum machines, as usual, and stumbled onto this beat that got stuck in my head — it felt like something only Bryan could naturally play. We built the song around the beat. Matt’s melody and words felt so elegant and moving from the beginning — mourning a loss of innocence and motivation, holding onto memories and feelings that inevitably slip away and the grief we all suffer in weird goodbyes.”

Sharing how Bon Iver came to be featured on the track, Dessner explained, “I somehow could hear our friend Justin’s voice and heart in this song from the beginning. We sent it to him and it moved him – he then sang with Matt so powerfully.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.