listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

The Strings of Indian Creek is a folk rock band based out of Southern Indiana. It was 10 years ago that Chris Bell (singer/songwriter, vocals, acoustic guitar, banjo, and harmonica), and Arianna Barton (singer/songwriter, vocals, guitar), started writing and playing music together. In 2017 Brandon Bambusch joined on drums, and in 2020, Anna Blanton was added to the lineup on fiddle and backing vocals after recording a few tracks on their debut album, Tales Untold.

In 2021, they released their sophomore album, Dancing With The Lightning, mixed and produced by Cory Pollard of House Productions in New Albany. They recently shared a video for the song “Ballad of Billy McCoy”, filmed by Johnny Goebel.

Songwriter Chris Bell gave us insight into the song:

“Deep down my family tree, I am related to the McCoys of the infamous Hatfields and McCoys. I always wanted to write a story about two brothers who were struggling with good and evil. From there, it all just fell together into the song that is on the record today. The story of a law man and a moonshiner who ultimately have a falling out, and then a shoot-out where both of them die, and nothing was accomplished. The story is told through the eyes of one of the young children of Billy himself.”

The Strings of Indian Creek will be appearing at the Fuzzy Pig Fest in Milltown, IN. The music event runs April 29-30. Other artists that will perform include Villa Mure, Brady Evan and the Blue Collar Rebellion, The Hill Figs, Blind Feline and many more. For more details visit fuzzypigfest.com.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.