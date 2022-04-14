listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Eight-piece Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers announced their new album It Starts With Love will be released on June 3 via Missing Piece Records. The Houston-based group shared the opening track, “Don’t Bother Me,” and its accompanying music video. It’s an electrifying declaration of independence and empowerment. The song was crafted in collaboration with Swedish writer/producer and longtime friend Johan Karlberg.

“I received the original demo for ‘Don’t Bother Me’ in 2015 from my old friend and producer, Johan Karlberg,” shares frontwoman Kam Franklin. “Even though we loved the song from the start, it would be another four years before the band finally stepped into a studio to record it. We knocked it out over the course of two-and-a-half days at Argyle Studios in North Texas, with Jason Burt and Matt Pence, after a long summer of messing around with it in between tours and during soundchecks. I can honestly say that bringing this song to the finish line has been one of the honors of my career so far. Influenced by the complexities, power, and care of Buena Vista Social Club, Miami Sound Machine, and Sly and The Family Stone, ‘Don’t Bother Me’ is a demand to be left alone by the outside world so that the wildness, fun, mistakes, and freedom that should come with being a young adult can truly be embraced.”

