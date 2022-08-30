listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The War And Treaty have returned with new music! The husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter shared their impassioned, bluesy ballad, “That’s How Love Is Made.” It’s the first preview from their highly anticipated new album and we love it!

“I can’t believe the day has come and we finally get to let the world in on the secret that is ‘That’s How Love Is Made’ and we hope folks connect to it as much as we have,” Michael said. “My prayer is that so much love is created through this song that eventually hate is drowned out. Let love be as creative as it wants in our friendships, in our business partnerships, in our neighborhood and never put the chains on her…for she is meant to be free.”

“My palms are sweaty, my knees are shaking and I’m going crazy all because of the love we put into creating this song,” Tanya added. “Now that it’s being released I’ve moved from tongue clamping to nail biting..needless to say I’m excited.”

Check out the video our listen hear! Song of the Day:

