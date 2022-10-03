listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

They rightfully just won the Americana Music Association’s 2022 “Duo/Group of the Year” award. Husband and wife duo The War and Treaty (Michael Jr. and Tanya Trotter) have shared the title track from their upcoming album release, “Lover’s Game,” produced and co-written by Dave Cobb. The high-energy, rocking-soul tune showcases their genre-crossing essence, following their previously released ballad, “That’s How Love Is Made.”

“This song came together so quickly when we were in the studio with Dave and it really kicked off the sentiment behind the album,” says Michael. “We had this ‘aha’ moment about falling in love over food and drinks and as three foodies it was easy to think… ‘Margarita, hot chicken, strawberry wine…looking for your lovin’ to be mine all mine!’ We can’t wait for the chance to turn on the radio and hear this song screaming through the airwaves.”

Writing on social media, Trotter Jr. also notes: “When Tanya and I were in the ‘I like you but I don’t want to’ phase we kept playing these weird flirty games with each other. So, this is how we came up with “Lover’s Game.” We hope all who listen to this song will listen while eating hot chicken and drinking margaritas, strawberry wine, whiskey, or whatever floats your boat.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day and live performance:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.