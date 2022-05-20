listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

We are always super excited to get new music from Louisville natives The Watson Twins! They just shared their spirited new tune, Two Timin’. This track finds Chandra and Leigh leaning deeper into their Kentucky and Americana roots. As expected, the twins’ tight harmonies take this energetic foot-stompin’ honky-tonk tune over the top! Joining them on the number is their good friend, producer/musician Butch Walker. Two Timin’ is the first single off their forthcoming full-length album, slated for release later this year. We are really looking forward to that!

We asked Chandra & Leigh for little info about the song and how they initially connected with Butch:

“Growing up in Louisville we were exposed to traditional country music and after moving to Los Angeles, there were times we missed home and writing songs like “Two Timin'” helped us to feel connected to our roots. Like all old school country break-up songs this one is inspired by an “Ex” of course! “Two Timin'” was a part of our set on the last tour and always had a ton of folks asking for a recording, so we committed to making it our next release. Two and half years later we’re at Butch Walker’s studio in Nashville recording some backup vocals for his new record Glenn (Out Fall 2022). We mentioned wanting to record “Two Timin'” live and he suggested we do it at his place. His studio is amazing, you can set-up and track live, so it was the perfect place to record this song! We brought in our band and five takes later and it was pretty much done. The energy was amazing and we had so much fun… hopefully people hear/feel that when they listen. We met Butch several years ago through mutual friends and shortly after that he asked us to come in and sing backup vocals on a Harry Connick Jr. record he was producing (That Would Be Me 2015). Working on music together was easy, very organic and over the last few years we’ve continued to work together, most recently on his solo record, the newest Jewel and Matt Nathinson albums. When you have that kind of experience in the studio with someone, it’s just the best!”

