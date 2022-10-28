listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The Wild Things just surprised us with their new one-off cover of ABBA’s classic tune, “Does Your Mother Know.” WFPK’s John Timmons spoke with band frontwoman Sydney Rae White about the new track and upcoming shows as they were getting ready to set out on tour:

“Hey John! Great to meet ya. Sorry for the delay – we’ve been running about grabbing gear plus absolutely raging jet lag. A great mix.”

Congratulations on the new single! It’s great to have new music from you, especially your take on an ABBA classic. You’ve been teasing its release for a bit, how long have you been sitting on this? It’s quite a banger. What’s the story behind covering this one? Big ABBA fans are you?

“Thank you! I mean who isn’t a fan of ABBA really. If they say they’re not, they’re lying. We haven’t actually been sitting on it for too long which is unusual for us, but we wanted to do something totally different and unexpected, and once we had the idea it all blossomed very quickly. The story behind it is simple – this song slaps live. That’s it. That’s the whole thing.”

How excited are you for the upcoming KISS Kruise? Have a favorite KISS tune? (Hasn’t KIss been on a never-ending farewell tour?)

“Oh man, we have been looking forward to this for months. Most of us have never been on a cruise, let alone a rock cruise with KISS that we get to play on, and over Halloween?! You couldn’t make this up. We’re crossing fingers that they play Shock Me live!”

And opening for The WHO once again! Two shows in Vegas. How great is it having Pete Townshend as a fan?

“Yes!! It’s an honour to open for them again, and in Vegas too! Insane. As for having Pete as a fan… I still can’t really get my head around it; none of us can. But the man is a genius so I’m not going to say he’s wrong. There’s more to come here…”

So, we have to ask….. more shows coming up in the States? You know we’re looking forward to your next album. Any plans at this point?

“There are for sure more shows coming next year – we’re hoping to be this side of the pond more often than not. Fingers crossed for SXSW and lots of tours around it! Thanks so much again!” – Syds / The Wild Things

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

….and Kyle Meredith’s interview with them earlier this year:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.