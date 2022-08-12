listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Eastern Kentucky singer songwriter Tiffany Williams teamed up with fellow Kentucky native and New York Times best-selling author Silas House for the beautiful and endearing new song, “When I Come Back Around.” The duet will appear on her new album, All Those Days of Drinking Dust, due August 19th. Kentucky’s Ben Sollee also appears on the record.

In addition to her career as a musician, Williams is an award-winning fiction writer, ex-English teacher, has a degree in Appalachian speech & sociolinguistics and works as a dialects coach on film sets.

Tiffany shared with WFPK, “A duet I wrote a long time ago when my then-publisher in Nashville had an upcoming pitch for a Willie Nelson duets album. He was already pitching a song of mine he had on hand, and I wanted to give him another, to improve my odds. I asked Silas House, who I’ve always loved listening to and singing with at writing workshops and gatherings and various other swaps, to sing on the work tape with me, and from there, we kept singing it together over the years. It’s about two ambitious musicians who are focused on forging their own individual path but hold each other dear all the while and hope the other will still be there once the hustling is done.”

From songs about love and knowing your worth to the title track, which pays homage to the long-line of coal miners in her family, All Those Days of Drinking Dust will appeal to fans of Kelsey Waldon, SG Goodman, and The Local Honeys.

