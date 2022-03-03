listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

New Orleans-bred brass extraordinaire Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews) has returned with his first new music in 5 years! With the announcement up his upcoming album, Lifted, due April 29th via Blue Note Records, he shared the high-energy soul-infused track “Come Back.”

In a press release, Andrews spoke about his late mother, Lois Nelson Andrews, and shared the meaning of the album title and artwork: “She passed recently, but she continued to inspire me right up until she transitioned, and that’s why I put a picture of her holding me up at a second line on the cover of this album. She lifted me up my whole life.”

Known for his high-intensity live performances, Andrews shared the approach taken for the new album: “I think Lifted is the closest we’ve ever gotten to bottling up the live show and putting it on a record. This time around I told everybody to really cut loose, to perform like they were onstage at a festival.”

