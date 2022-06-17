listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Nashville indie-rockers Twen have announced the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album, One Stop Shop, due July 22. It comes on the heels of their latest single and video for “Feeling In Love (From the Waist Down)”

We’ve been fans of the duo (Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones) since first hearing their psych-tinged song “HaHaHome” last year. It appears on the upcoming release as well as other tracks they’ve shared, “Bore U” and “Dignitary Life.”

Be sure to check out the fun accompanying video filmed by Casey Pierce and edited by Jane Fitzsimmons.

