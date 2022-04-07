listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Nashville-based indie rock duo Twen is back with another new song and it’s a scorcher. “Dignitary Life” is a great follow-up to their previous singles “HaHaHome” and “Bore U.” The band led by Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones released their debut LP, Awestruck, in 2019. Following two disappointing years of pandemic-related cancelled tours, and broken ties with record industry execs, they’ve returned to their DIY roots. They’ve released their best music to date, returned to the road, and will be releasing their sophomore album later this year. We can’t wait!

Commenting on the new track, the band said, “It’s a song about class division; in-groups & out-groups; and the perils of “us-and-them” mentality. The lyrics take a bird’s-eye view on the matter, highlighting the elusiveness of success, money, and titles. Ultimately, no matter how we try to differentiate ourselves from others, we inevitably end up defining ourselves based on what we are not; and so the chorus addresses the yin-yang paradox by reminding y’all; “You are my kind / our fates are tied / what’s yours is mine.”

You can catch Twen in action this Saturday (4/9) at Kaiju. Louisville bands The Ego Trippers and Turbo Nut are also on the bill. It’s going to be a big night!

