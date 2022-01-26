listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

One of our favorite albums from 2021 was Valerie June’s Grammy nominated The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers. An expanded edition was just released and includes acoustic takes on album highlights like “Why the Bright Stars Glow” (featuring Mavis Staples) and “Stardust Scattering,” as well as covers of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Stephen Foster’s 19th-century standard “Beautiful Dreamer,” and a beautiful piano-pop take on Nick Drake’s classic “Pink Moon.”

WFPK is proud to present Valerie June at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on May 24th!

June first released this joyful live performance of her singing the song last Spring “in honor of the Super Pink Moon of April and the Super Blood Moon of May,” she said.

Listen to the studio version below:

