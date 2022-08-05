listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

She has a way of taking a classic song and making it her own.

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June has shared her stunning cover of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ classic tune “Look At Miss Ohio.” It’s the latest preview of her upcoming album release, Under Cover.

Under Cover features eight specially curated interpretations of songs by some of Valerie’s favorite artists including John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon,” Mazzy Star’s Fade Into You,” Bob Dylan’s “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You,” Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” Joe South’s “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home,” and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Into My Arms”. Under Cover, will be available August 26, 2022, via Fantasy Records.

Check out our the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.