Malian singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré and Texas trio Khruangbin have shared the hypnotic new single, “Tongo Barra.” They have also announced their new collaborative album, Ali, paying tribute to Vieux’s father, legendary Malian guitarist Ali Farka Touré. Known as the “African John Lee Hooker,” Ali helped shape African desert blues. The song is sung entirely in his Malian Songhai dialect. It’s quite a trip.

Ali is slated for release on September 23 via Dead Oceans.

