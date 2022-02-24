listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Louisville rock trio Villa Mure is the musically intertwined husband/wife songwriting team of Colin LaMure and Kendra Villager, joined by percussionist Jordan Hubbard. They’ve returned with their first new music of 2022 with the punchy rocker “Present Tense.” The track was written by singer/guitarist Villager, whose soaring vocals take it over the top. It was recorded at La La Land studio with Anne Gauthier and mastered by Shelley Anderson. The band is celebrating its release with a show tonight (2/24) at The Grain Haus in New Albany. Darlington Pairs are also on the bill.

Listen to the Villa Mure “Present Tense” here



Watch a live performance here:



