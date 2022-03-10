listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

The celebrated LA quartet Warpaint have announced their first new album in six years! The dreamy lead single “Champion” gives us a preview of the new project, Radiate Like This, set to be released May 6 via Heirlooms/Virgin. The band, Emily Kokal, Jenny Lee Lindberg, Stella Mozgawa and Theresa Wayman, had not been idle over the last 6 years, just busy with tours, solo projects, and family obligations. It’s great to have them back together with new music!

The band said that ‘Champion’ is about “being a champion to oneself and for others. We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

