Plains is the new collaboration from Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and indie folk singer Jess Williamson. They’ve announced their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways, sharing the new single, “Problem With It”.

The project began out of Crutchfield’s and Williamson’s mutual love for each other’s music and after trading albums (Saint Cloud and Sorceress, respectively) in early 2020. Feeling that it was time to have a separate project that could reflect a different side of her creative inspirations, Katie felt that Jess was the perfect fit for a collaboration, and they set off to create I Walked With You A Ways.

“I’ve felt a connection to Jess’s songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago,” Crutchfield said in a statement. Williamson added, “We gave ourselves permission to lean into the music that raised us and write the kind of classic timeless songs that we both grew up singing along to. For me that was The Chicks and Dolly Parton, and having a place to channel those influences was an absolute blast. My hope with Plains was to tap into something Universal. I love the album we made, and I’m so excited to play it live.”

The pair has stated that Plains is a one-time album collaboration. Let’s hope they change their minds! I Walked With You A Ways is set for release October 14 via ANTI-.

