With the new song, “A Little Bit of Love,” Weezer announced their latest project called SZNZ. Over the course of the year, the band will release four new EPs — one for season. The first in the series, SZNZ: Spring, is due out this Sunday, March 20th, to coincide with the Spring equinox. The second EP in the series, SZNZ: Summer, will be released on June 20th. SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter will follow on September 22nd and December 21st.

The band commented that the new project was inspired by “magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare & more (so much more).”

Listen to the new track below:

