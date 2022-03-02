listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Ever since hearing “Chaise Longue,” the first single from English duo Wet Leg, we’ve been wondering what could possibly be next. They’re back with another preview of their highly-anticipated, self-titled debut album. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers just shared their latest single and video, “Angelica.” Of course it’s catchy, quirky and incredibly witty!

Named after Rhian’s oldest friend, “Angelica” was recorded in Hester’s living room, by bandmate Joshua Mobaraki. A mixture of the absurd (“She brought lasagne to the party”), the sardonic (“I don’t wanna listen to your band”) and social angst (“I look at my feet then I look for the door”), it’s a trippy, synth-kissed journey through parties and regrets. “It’s laced with disenchantment,” Rhian says. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time’. That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

Their self-directed music video was shot on the duo’s native Isle of Wight. Their debut album arrives April 8, via Domino.

