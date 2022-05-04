listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Longtime WFPK favorites Wilco have announced their upcoming double-album release, Cruel Country, due May 27th via dBpm Records. The band was formed out of the ashes of alt-country pioneers Uncle Tupelo 28 years ago. With the new record release, the band is finally embracing their country roots.

“There have been elements of Country music in everything we’ve ever done,” says frontman Jeff Tweedy. “We’ve never been particularly comfortable with accepting that definition, the idea that I was making country music. But now, having been around the block a few times, we’re finding it exhilarating to free ourselves within the form, and embrace the simple limitation of calling the music we’re making Country.” “Country music is simply designed to aim squarely at the low-hanging fruit of the truth,” says Tweedy. “If someone can sing it, and it’s given a voice… well, then it becomes very hard not to see. We’re looking at it. It’s a cruel country, and it’s also beautiful. Love it or leave it. Or if you can’t love it, maybe you’ve already left.”

The first preview we get of the new album is the lead single and accompanying video for “Falling Apart (Right Now).” It gives us a strong indication of the direction of the project, and we can’t wait to hear more!

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.