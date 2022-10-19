listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

ZZ Ward is joined by Aloe Blacc on her soulful and deeply personal new song, “Tin Cups.” It’s the singer-songwriter’s first new music since 2020, and will appear on her upcoming album due in 2023.

“‘Tin Cups’ is about the inability to let yourself love someone,” Ward stated. “Writing this song was deeply personal and I hope it will resonate with others the way it does with me. I’ve had relationships fall victim to a lack of vulnerability and hesitancy to truly let someone in. It is often difficult to dig down deep and find the strength to open your heart again.”

Commenting on working with Blacc, she said,“The addition of Aloe elevated this song and added depth that only an artist of his caliber can. He has a way of evoking emotion through his vocals that is a rare quality for one to possess.”

