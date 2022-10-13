listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

They’re calling it their “neo-noir, sci-fi-esq desert dance.” Longtime WFPK favorites Ruen Brothers just shared the new single, “Don’t Know What’s Come Over You,” along with news of signing to the Yep Rock record label.

We’ve been fans since we first heard Henry and Rupert Stansall’s 2018 album “All My Shades of Blue.” It featured an all-star lineup including Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Dave Keuning (The Killers), and Ian McLagan (Faces). The album was produced by Rick Rubin, who noted: “there’s nobody else like these guys making classic, timeless, unique music at this level.”

We’re looking forward to a new album from the guys and are happy to hear they’re now part of the Yep Rock family!

About their signing, they commented, “Saddling up on the steed that is Yep Roc feels like a sweet twist of fate. We’ve grown up with and admired so many artists on this indie label powerhouse over the years, from our humble beginnings covering Nick Lowe songs in the pubs of our industrial hometown in Northern England to recording our debut album All My Shades of Blue with the late, great Ian McLagan on keys. To find ourselves on the same roster as these – among many other – talented musicians in this next chapter is supremely cool. Joining Yep Roc feels like gaining a team of new siblings-in-music for our roadshow journey across the West.”

