Louisville musician Zach Longoria has recently rebranded his sound and aesthetic as Unusual Heat, a retro-futuristic R&B project. We have heard a bit of the new sound with the release of the singles “Every Time I Close My Eyes” and “All Mine,” and now he’s back with the release of “Just 4 2night,” the final single before releasing a complete EP of Unusual Heat.

Listen to the new single “Just 4 2night” below!