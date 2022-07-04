502unes
July 04, 2022

Louisville singer-songwriter Zach Longoria has recently embarked on a solo endeavor called Unusual Heat, and he’s got a new single on the way. The reinvention is polished with a dance/R&B aesthetic that was established with the release of the single “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

Longoria is now gearing up for the release of the follow-up single “All Mine.” The new song is another danceable tune, this time a slow groove that mentally places you in the middle of an after-hours club or a hazy midday beach.

The song is set to be released on all streaming platforms on July 15 with pre-sales beginning today, but you can listen to it here first! Check out Unusual Heat’s new single “All Mine” below!

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.