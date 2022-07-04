Louisville singer-songwriter Zach Longoria has recently embarked on a solo endeavor called Unusual Heat, and he’s got a new single on the way. The reinvention is polished with a dance/R&B aesthetic that was established with the release of the single “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

Longoria is now gearing up for the release of the follow-up single “All Mine.” The new song is another danceable tune, this time a slow groove that mentally places you in the middle of an after-hours club or a hazy midday beach.

The song is set to be released on all streaming platforms on July 15 with pre-sales beginning today, but you can listen to it here first! Check out Unusual Heat’s new single “All Mine” below!