Yesterday was the big day… the day the Louder Than Life festival shared their 2022 lineup!

Louder Than Life returns this fall, September 22-25, to the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center in Louisville.

According to Danny Wimmer Presents:

“The massive list of talent includes nearly 100 music artists across four full days, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers in one of their first shows back with all four original members, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS, with additional must-see performances from Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless and many more.”

Get more details and ticket information at louderthanlifefestival.com.

