Addults have returned with a stripped back mini-EP titled unadulterated. We last heard from the Louisville band with the release of their full-length album Basement Full of Birds. Their new release is a trio of gentle acoustic guitar tunes recorded by Travis Barnes in songwriter Michael Karman’s music room using two microphones. Sam Scholten mixed and mastered the songs at in Louisville’s Hidden Room Studios.

Listen to Addults‘ new EP unadulterated below.