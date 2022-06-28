The Anchorites are a Louisville-based band with a new song called “One More Heart.”

The indie rock unit is made of vocalist and guitarist John Sutphin, keyboardist and vocalist Will Doty, Luke Pinkowski on guitar, and Jack Gordon and Aidan Ritchie on bass and drums, respectively.

Their new track “One More Heart” is a high-energy tune that almost makes you want to dance and jump, despite the heartbreaking lyricism.

The band shared a statement about the new track, saying, “Since releasing our last project [1904] in August 2020, we’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out where we wanted to go artistically. We’ve gained two new members who’ve greatly improved our sound and capabilities, and after months of working on new material, we’re excited to release a song we feel is representative of who we are as a band now.”

Listen to “One More Heart” below.