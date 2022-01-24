Louisville-based electronic duo Air Chrysalis is back with a brand new album titled Miniature Comet. Listening to the aptly-titled collection, you almost feel like a comet yourself, as the sounds make it easy for you to forget which galaxy you might be floating through. The feeling is elevated on the title track as well as the closing song “To The End,” which both feature Nick Wilkerson of White Reaper on drums. The duo also enlisted the help of fellow Louisvillian SEE TAI on the track “No School.”

We last heard from Air Chrysalis when they shared a fascinating rotoscope animation video for “Helical Scan,” the lead single of their 2020 self-titled album.

The release of Miniature Comet is being celebrated with a special concert at Zanzabar on Friday, February 4 with Routine Caffeine and Parister. View the official flyer below.