Falling Tree Way is a Louisville-based garage rock duo made of University of Louisville music students Carson Black and Kyle Kinser. The young musicians recently released their newest album Barely Conscious.

The members are not only contributors to the local music scene in Louisville, but are also big fans, noting that they pride themselves “on letting the music scene around us inspire [their] art.” Black shared, “The punk scene has changed the way we perform and the blues scene in Louisville has greatly affected our sound as well.”

Listen to Falling Tree Way‘s newest album Barely Conscious below.